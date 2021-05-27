Cancel
Health

Changes Coming to Walk-Up Vaccination Sites

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced upcoming changes to the District’s walk-up vaccination sites, many that go into effect during the last week of June. As adjustments are made to the public vaccination sites, residents are reminded that the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be free at pharmacies, clinics, and health care centers across DC. Residents can find the closest available vaccination location at vaccines.gov or by texting their zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

