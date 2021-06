One of the various benches along Exploration Green’s trails will be dedicated to those who are no longer able to enjoy the trails themselves after dying from COVID-19. Those involved with the COVID-19 Wall of Memories nonprofit, which is dedicated tocommemorating coronavirus victims in the Bay Area and beyond, teamed up with the Bay Area Democratic Movement to have a plaque made for one of the Phase 2 benches. The bench will be dedicated at a ceremony and walk-a-thon June 10, organizer Mohammed Nasrullah said in an email to Community Impact Newspaper.