Memphis, TN

Couple charged after 10-year-old girl shot in apparent road rage incident, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2io0iG_0aDODeLd00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are behind bars after a 10-year-old girl was shot in Raleigh.

The shooting happened May 10 at the Jamesbridge Apartments.

Memphis police said the victim was shot in the head.

The girl was rushed to LeBonheur.

According to an affidavit, the girl’s mother told police she had left a grocery store on Austin Peay and was traveling south when a gold-colored Buick pulled in front of her.

She sped past the car and cut in front of it at the ramp to Old Austin Peay, the affidavit said.

The Buick then began to chase her.

She pulled into the apartment complex in front of her apartment, and the Buick pulled behind her and stopped.

Records show a few seconds later a dark-colored sedan pulled along the passenger side of her car and fired one shot into the passenger window, shooting her daughter in the head.

Investigators determined the Buick was owned by Derrick White, 23. Video surveillance showed the dark-colored sedan was a gray Honda Accord also owned by white, records show.

The driver of the Buick was identified as April Denton, White’s girlfriend.

The Buick was seen on video speeding away from the apartments a few seconds after the shooting happened.

The Honda Accord was found the next day parked behind the apartments.

According to the affidavit, two magazines loaded with 20 live rounds each were found in the car.

The Buick was found in South Memphis near the airport.

Phone records showed Denton, 22, called White immediately after the road rage incident, and then she called him again right after the shooting.

On May 19 Denton gave a statement with her attorney present regarding the incident.

Records show she gave several false statements about where she was before and during the shooting.

The statements were proven to be false through video and phone records, according to the affidavit.

On May 26, Denton gave another statement to police giving a different version of events that were false.

Lance Denton also gave a statement May 26 that he was present when the shooting happened, records show.

He said he was waiting on his sister, who he identified as April Denton, so he could pay her back some money.

He said he was parked in the lot when he saw his sister speeding in the Buick next to the victim’s Nissan, according to the affidavit.

He said a few seconds later the Honda sped past him. He said he saw his sister put the car in reverse, heard a gunshot and saw his sister flee the scene.

April Denton is charged with False Reporting and Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Murder.

Derrick White admitted to being at the apartments at the time of the shooting, records show.

He is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder and Employment of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony.

