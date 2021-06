Hogville encourages you to do business with the following... They have us at 5.5, I think I’ll take the over, 6-6 is my guess. I heard Tim Brando say that he doesn't expect the 2021 Razorbacks to win the SEC West but they will have a hand in determining who will. He said that the Hogs are going to beat a team this year that expects to win the West. That sounds like A&M to me. If we can beat A&M, I think we will have beaten Texas as well before them. Assuming those two things are true and we add the other non-conf games, that gives us 5 wins. Can we find 2-3 more wins out of the other 7 games? We absolutely should.