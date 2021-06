The EU warns Spain for exempting the British from PCR. Maroto calls on the CCAA to maintain the measures to lower the incidence and obtain the approval of the United Kingdom. The European Commission warns Spain and asks for “consistency” in the relaxation of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, since the consensus within the EU is to require a negative PCR for tourists from outside the EU who travel to a Member State, including the British. Against the last criterion of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that this relaxation raises.