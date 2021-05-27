Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Harris to announce business investments in Central America

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Derrick
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will announce commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region. Participants include corporate giants such as Mastercard...

www.thederrick.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#Latin America#Ap#Mastercard#The Harvard#The World Economic Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit U.S.-Mexico border on Friday

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday for the first time since taking a lead role in immigration issues, her office said, bowing to pressure that she make the high-profile trip. Harris will travel to El Paso, Texas, on Friday...
ImmigrationScranton Times

Historically, U.S. Central America policy drives migration

Vice President Kamala Harris recently met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss ways to stem migration to the United States. Harris has acknowledged the complex factors causing migration, including climate change’s impact on declining agricultural production and high rates of crime and...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden Border Patrol chief booted as VP Harris announces trip to border

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott on Wednesday informed colleagues that he was asked to step aside amid a surge in illegal migration along the US-Mexico border. Scott shared his decision on the same day as Vice President Kamala Harris announced her first trip to the border to view the effects of this year’s surge in migration, though it’s not immediately clear if his decision was connected to Harris’s plans.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Here’s How Much Kamala Harris Is Worth

The vice president sits atop an estimated $7 million fortune, partially thanks to big earnings from Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. This article is an update from a 2019 story titled “Here’s How Much 2020 Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Is Worth.”. Kamala Harris, the first African American and first Asian American...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Announcing New Assistance to Respond to Humanitarian Challenges in Central America

Senior Advisor to the President on Migration Amy Pope announced more than $57 million in new humanitarian assistance at the June 10 Solidarity Event for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities in Central America and Mexico. The event was co-hosted by the Governments of Spain, Guatemala, and Costa Rica with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Organization of American States (OAS). This assistance is the latest in a series of steps that the United States has taken to implement our ambitious, multi-pronged approach to address the root causes of irregular migration and strengthen collaborative migration management across the region. Through our international organization partners, this assistance will help meet the immediate humanitarian needs of forcibly displaced persons and support access to protection in line with the national action plans of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS) countries – Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Panama. U.S. humanitarian assistance is a concrete example of our commitment to being a reliable partner in the region.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Kamala Harris: A ‘politically safe’ border visit

Vice President Kamala Harris is finally making her way to the troubled border between the U.S. and Mexico and the optics of this long-awaited event are not particularly good. The Republican Party has already given her a new title. “President Biden’s radical border crisis czar hasn’t even left for the...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Mexico to donate 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots to Central America

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will donate over 400,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday to the so-called Northern Triangle Central American nations of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The vaccines will be shipped on military flights. Guatemala and Honduras will receive 150,000...
Congress & Courtsmanchesterinklink.com

Congressional Roundup: Central America, SVOG Grants, VA Cemeteries

It’s June 22, 2021. Here’s a roundup of some recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. New bill aims to support Central American Women and Children. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Todd Young (R-IN), Chris Coons (D-DE) and Rob Portman (R-OH) introduced the Central American Women and Children Protection Act to address the protection and safety of women and children in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. The bipartisan legislation seeks to decrease and deter violence against women and children in the Northern Triangle and provide victims a path to the support and shelter they need. The bill would also enhance the performance and capacity of justice system officials in Central America, including police, prosecutors and courtroom personnel, to provide a coordinated and victim-centric response to crimes of violence against women and children.
EconomyInternational Business Times

El Salvador Is Banking On Bitcoin, But Will It Work?

El Salvador will soon become the only country in the world accepting bitcoin as legal tender, a cutting-edge but potentially risky new avenue for its large expat community to send money back home. Experts and regulators have highlighted concerns about the cryptocurrency's notorious volatility and the lack of any protections...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'She would have never gone!': Trump claims he forced Harris to visit border

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Vice President Kamala Harris's just-announced trip to the southern border while taking credit for it at the same time. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," Trump wrote. "Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history."
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.
U.S. Politicswashingtoninformer.com

HARRIS: Where Is America? Will It Fade Into Yesterday?

While the world is coming out of the pandemic, the Republican Party is attempting to turn back the clock on truth, freedom and justice. It is attempting to take America back to the good old days that conservatives long for. Republicans are making a three-fold attack on the heart and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
Politicsrealclearmarkets.com

America Needs Pvt. Investment, Not Public Infrastructure

The American economy would be better off if the whole deal was scrapped and more avenues for greater private investment in infrastructure were created while increasing our overall economic freedom by cutting taxes and lowering spending. Read Full Article »
Income Taxlatestnewspost.com

Is statehood the answer to Puerto Rico’s problems?

Watch the CBSN Originals documentary “Fighting for Paradise: Puerto Rico’s Future” in the video player above. It premieres on CBSN Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET. Ricardo Rosselló, whose name circled the globe when hundreds of thousands Puerto Ricans took to the streets to...