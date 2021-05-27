Cancel
Scientists are figuring out if we will need another coronavirus shot — and which one

By Carolyn Y. Johnson
Stars and Stripes
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. scientists are expanding efforts to evaluate when fully vaccinated people will need booster shots — and, if so, whether people can switch brands — in the latest chapter of the global quest to stop the pandemic. For people eager to put the health crisis behind them, the relief of...

www.stripes.com
Related
Public HealthNew Scientist

Johnson & Johnson one-shot coronavirus vaccine approved for use in UK

A single-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has been approved for use in the UK. The vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm Janssen, has been shown to be 67 per cent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe covid-19, with studies suggesting it also offers complete protection from admission to hospital and death.
Pharmaceuticalsmedicalupdatenews.com

Will We Need a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot?

The CEOs of some pharmaceutical companies say COVID-19 vaccination booster shots may be needed as early as this fall to bolster immunity against the disease. Experts say it’s too early to tell if and when those booster shots will be needed. Booster shots are not uncommon. They’re used for the...
SciencePosted by
Daily Montanan

To the bat cave: Scientists still trying to figure out COVID’s origins and Wuhan ‘lab leak’

Once dismissed as a conspiracy theory, the idea that the covid virus escaped from a Chinese lab is gaining high-profile attention. As it does, reputations of renowned scientists are at risk — and so is their personal safety. At the center of the storm is Peter Daszak, whose EcoHealth Alliance has worked directly with Chinese […] The post To the bat cave: Scientists still trying to figure out COVID’s origins and Wuhan ‘lab leak’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Public HealthBoston Globe

We’ll probably need booster shots for COVID-19. But when? And which ones?

As the nation edges closer to President Biden’s goal of a 70 percent vaccination rate, many people are beginning to wonder how long their protection will last. For now, scientists are asking a lot of questions about COVID-19 booster shots, but they do not yet have many answers. The National Institutes of Health recently announced that it has begun a new clinical trial of people fully vaccinated — with any authorized vaccine — to see whether a booster of the Moderna shot will increase their antibodies and prolong protection against getting infected with the virus.
Public Healthcaposts.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Work Way Better Than We Had Ever Expected. Scientists Are Still Figuring Out Why.

CONCERNING—HIV patients whose infections are not controlled could "become a factory of variants for the whole world”. An ominous development: the collision of #COVID19 pandemic with HIV/AIDS—immunocompromised HIV may fuel more #SARSCoV2 mutations. news.yahoo.com/covid-19-collides-hiv-aids-100051925.html 11:33 11/08/53394 Twitter. A covid infection? That's ~10,000,000,000 copies of #SARSCoV2 RNA per individual. Then think...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These Vaccines Reduce Risk By 91%

Encouraging news on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19: "A new CDC study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people," reports the CDC. "This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study also is among the first to show that mRNA vaccination benefits people who get COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 2) or partially vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 1 to 13 days after dose 2)." Read on to see which vaccine you should take—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencefreenews.live

US geneticists announced the artificial origin of the coronavirus

The genetic characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, indicate its artificial origin. Scientists said that the pathogen COVID-19 has a genetic trace that has never been seen in natural coronavirus. The authors of the article, M.D. Stephen Quay and UCLA professor Richard Mueller, proposed to consider the genetic...
POTUSCNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Pharmaceuticals100percentfedup.com

Finally, Someone Tells Fauci “No”....There Is No Need To Vaccinate The Naturally Immune

Cleveland Clinic’s latest study shows that there is no reason to vaccinate those who have already had Covid19. Anthony Fauci has been advocating for widespread vaccination, even for those that recuperated from the virus. In a refutation that is long overdue, The Cleveland Clinic is stating what has always been understood about infectious diseases; that once a person overcomes the illness, they have built up natural immunity.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

No point vaccinating those who’ve had COVID-19: Findings of Cleveland Clinic study

Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic, USA, have recently evaluated the effectiveness of coronavirus disease 2019 COVID-19) vaccination among individuals with or without a history of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The study findings reveal that individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection do not get additional benefits from vaccination,...
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

The COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour. As fool.com reveals, Moderna held its...
PharmaceuticalsVox

The 6 reasons Americans aren’t getting vaccinated

It’s the most important question in America today: Why aren’t people getting vaccinated?. America’s vaccine campaign has collapsed from its previous highs. While at one point in mid-April more than 3 million people received the shot each day, now only around 1.2 million are — a rate that’s less than half of what it was at the peak. So the US might not make President Joe Biden’s goal to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by July Fourth: At the current rates, roughly 175 million adults will get at least their first shots by Independence Day, falling short of the nearly 180 million needed.