By now you probably already know about NFTs. You probably already know that these “non-fungible tokens” have taken the art world by storm, thanks to the groundbreaking sale of Beeple’s $69m auctioned artwork at Sotheby’s. But what you might not know is that these cryptocurrency powered pieces of stored data have made a foray into real estate. In fact, right now you can buy blockchain properties that exist only in the digital realm.