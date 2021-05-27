COE at ISU launching new teacher education pathway includes SRC
Community Partner Pathway is a partnership between Illinois State University and five central Illinois community colleges including Carl Sandburg College, Heartland Community College, Illinois Central College, Illinois Valley Community College, and Spoon River College. The six higher education institutions will work in collaboration on this degree and licensure program that will prepare working professionals to teach elementary education with an English as a Second Language endorsement in their home communities.www.cantondailyledger.com