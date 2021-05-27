Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

COE at ISU launching new teacher education pathway includes SRC

Canton Daily Ledger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Partner Pathway is a partnership between Illinois State University and five central Illinois community colleges including Carl Sandburg College, Heartland Community College, Illinois Central College, Illinois Valley Community College, and Spoon River College. The six higher education institutions will work in collaboration on this degree and licensure program that will prepare working professionals to teach elementary education with an English as a Second Language endorsement in their home communities.

www.cantondailyledger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#Coe College#Src#Isu#Education Program#College Education#University Education#School Education#College Students#Education And Schools#Coe#Isu#Src#Community Partner Pathway#Illinois State University#Carl Sandburg College#Illinois Central College#Spoon River College#The College Of Education#Communiteach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Illinois Statenorthernpublicradio.org

This Week In Illinois History: The Sucker State (May 17, 1955)

On May 17, 1955, the Illinois General Assembly approved the official state slogan: Land of Lincoln. Before that, Illinois was known as the Prairie State. But Illinois had an older, unofficial slogan that dates back to the state’s earliest days: the Sucker State. During the 1800s, Illinoisans were known far...
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 25.8% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...