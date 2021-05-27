Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

The Liquid Typography by Alex Valentina

By Inspirations
designyoutrust.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Valentina is a graphic designer from Italy who graduated from KHIB, Bergen, Norway, and is based in London, UK. A musician, music producer and video director, he also occasionally designs typefaces. At The Designers Foundry, he released the fairytale font Goliagolia in 2019, and the spindly lava lamp font GabyGaby in 2020.

designyoutrust.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typography#Italy#Music Producer#Fairytale#Video Music#Music Video#The Designers Foundry#Khib#Designs#Typefaces#London#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Norway
News Break
Design
Related
DrinksSFGate

Natural Wine Leader, Valentina Passalacqua, and Vine Street Imports Partner On a National Distribution of Calcarius and '9 Is Enough' Wines

Valentina Passalacqua Goes Mainstream, Champions ‘Natural Wine for Everybody!’. Leading fine wine importer Ronnie Sanders of Vine Street Imports and Pugliese natural wine producer Valentina Passalacqua announced today a national importation agreement for Passalacqua brands, Calcarius and ‘9 is Enough,’ beginning this month. “There’s a big market opportunity for natural wines that deliver consistently high quality at competitive prices. Calcarius ticks all the boxes,” says Sanders. “With 9 is Enough, we can also serve wine lovers interested in delicious, low alcohol natural wine options.”
Photographyoutdoorphotographer.com

Assignment #471: Liquid Reflections

A perfectly still body of water can be used to incorporate reflections of mountains, trees, birds in flight and more into your compositions. So, for this week’s assignment, seek out your nearest body of calm water and get creative with your images of liquid reflections. The deadline to submit your best shots is June 2.—Kristan Ashworth, Managing Editor.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Franco Fagioli, Maria Grazia Schiavo, Valentina Naforniţa & Jean-François Borras Lead Opéra de Lausanne’s 2021-22 Season

Opéra de Lausanne has announced its 2021-22 season. Here is a look. Mozart‘s “Le Nozze di Figaro” opens the season. The opera stars Phillip Addis as Count Almaviva, Valentina Naforniţa as Countess Almaviva, Arianna Vendittelli as Susanna, and Robert Gleadow in the title role. The cast also includes Lucia Cirillo, Ruben Amoretti, Léa Desandre, Pablo Garcia Lopez, François Piolino, Sophie Negoïta, and Alexandre Diakoff. Frank Beermann conducts the production by James Gray.
Gamblinggamingpost.ca

Alex O’Brien Brings Poker Into Mainstream

Obviously, given her opponent, the Poker community drew a village of support around O’Brien. For the next six months, her life would consist of preparation – learning about everything Poker, from analytics to probabilities, right through statistics, variances, and ranges, Poker became her morning, noon, and night. And best of...
Video Gamesesportznetwork.com

Version1 beats Team Liquid. Zellsis interviewed on VCT

In what could be the closest and best VALORANT esports series so far, NA representative Version1 faced Team Liquid at the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík and came out on top. According to Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, a player on the Version1 VALORANT team, he knew that they could come in and beat them even with a stand-in player.
Musicsoundsandcolours.com

RARO 15: Alex Figueira

Alex Figueira is a Venezuelan-Portuguese musician, producer, DJ and record collector based in Amsterdam, known in independent music circuits as “the hardest working man in Tropical music”. It’s no hyperbole; Figueira is the founder of tropical psych-punk outfit Fumaça Preta, Afro-Caribbean psychedelic sensations Conjunto Papa Upa, the legendary record shop Vintage Voudou Records, and tropical experimental label Music With Soul Records. He also runs the recently renamed Heat Too Hot music production studio (formerly Barracão Sound) where he works daily as producer and mixer engineer, honing his signature sound globe-spanning sound.
Rock Musicrocknheavy.net

Album Review: Armod by Falconer

Armod was the seventh album from Swedish Power-metal band Falconer, and in comparison with their previous works, makes a more assertive foray in the direction of Viking Metal by summoning a more Folk and medieval sound, a fact that results in a much more appealing and intoxicating musical composition, placing them somewhere between Finntroll and the acclaimed Eluveitie.
Celebrationsplaneta.com

Valentina’s Day

June 16 is Valentina’s Day. Hashtag: #ValentinasDay. On June 16, 1963, Valentina Tereshkova, a 26-year-old cosmonaut from Russia became the first woman in space. Wikipedia: Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova (Russian: Валентина Владимировна Терешкова, born March 6, 1937) is a member of the Russian State Duma, engineer, and former cosmonaut. She is the first and youngest woman to have flown in space with a solo mission on the Vostok 6 on June 16, 1963. She orbited the Earth 48 times, spent almost three days in space, and remains the only woman to have been on a solo space mission.
Books & Literaturemomcentral.com

THE MAIDENS by Alex Michaelides

Following up on The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides adds a classical twist of Greek mythology underpinning this new outstanding, dark, psychological thriller set in Cambridge, England. Mariana, a group therapist recovering from the death of her beloved husband Sebastien, gets summoned to Cambridge when one of her niece Zoe’s close friends get stabbed to death. And so jumpstarts this twisty literary “whodunnit,” with Marian becoming obsessed with tracking down the culprit and increasingly convinced that a handsome Greek tragedy professor, Edward, has literally gotten away with murder. Fanning her suspicions, the charismatic Edward has surrounded himself with a brilliant group of female students, in a secret society called “The Maidens,” of which the murdered student is a member.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Zombi – Liquid Crystal

Electronic and rock duo Zombi released their new EP Liquid Crystal this month, to the delight of prog-rock fans everywhere. Originally from Pittsburgh, the duo is composed of Steve Moore on bass/synth and A.E. Paterra on drums. The duo has been releasing since 2004 and consistently put out music every couple of years, though the group took a five-year hiatus in between the release of their 2015 album, Shape Shift, and their newest 2021 release, Liquid Crystal.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Int’l Critics Line: Anna Smith On ‘Tove’, Biopic Of Unconventional Moomins Creator

Art, love, jealousy and freedom are themes at the heart of Tove, the biopic of Swedish-Finnish Moomins creator Tove Jansson (Alma Pöysti). Her drawings of the hippo-like Moomintrolls became world famous, graduating from books and comic strips to theater, TV series, movies and even a theme park. But the Tove we meet in 1944 Helsinki is struggling to pay the rent with her paintings, little knowing that her fortune will be made by the cartoons her sculptor father mocks.
Musicbitchute.com

Contact Music Publishing

Composing for Classical Guitar Daily Tips: Help! I play the same Em7 Arpeggio!. Composing for Classical Guitar Daily Tips: Help! I play the same Em7 Arpeggio!. Expand the Arpeggio on the fretboard. ♦ Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CrumblyCake. ♦ Main Website: https://learn-english-and-guitar-via-... ♦ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX7d6IMiue_I57Or_VlAa8w. ♦ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OaG5... ♦ Gab.ai: https://gab.com/ContactMusicPublishing. ♦ Minds:...
4barsrest.com

Countdown to Mountbatten Festival of Music

The Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines are returning to the stage this Saturday night (5th June at 7.30pm) with a brilliant online concert broadcast. As recently reported on 4BR, having been deployed throughout the country in support of the NHS and the vaccine rollout programme, the world-famous military band has reunited to produce their 49th consecutive Mountbatten Festival of Music.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Naomi Cowan

We had the pleasure of interviewing Naomi Cowan over Zoom video!. Naomi Cowan, is no stranger to the world of music and entertainment as she is a child of reggae royalty. The youngest of seven siblings, she was born & raised in Kingston, Jamaica under the mentorship of her parents Tommy Cowan, OD (reggae music producer, songwriter & former road manager for Bob Marley) & Carlene Davis OD (international reggae vocalist). Touted as one of the Caribbean’s top rising female artists, Cowan was recognized as the Breakthrough Reggae Artist of 2018 at the 2019 Jamaica Reggae Industry Awards.
Rock Musicra.co

Laurent Garnier to release collaborative album with psych rock duo The Limiñanas

Laurent Garnier has recorded an album with French psych rock band The Limiñanas. De Película will be available on Because Music this September 10th and arrives four years after Garnier invited Lionel and Marie Limiñana to perform at Festival Yeah! in southern France. "I didn't want to make a track with a techno beat," says Garnier about De Película. "It really didn’t have a place on this album I thought. Lionel had put a few in and I cleared all that out. I wanted to stay within the Limiñanas world, rather than bring them crashing into techno-land." The first single, "Saul," came out in April and the second, "Que Calor!," which features the vocals of Edi Pistolas, is out now. The full album tracklist is yet to be revealed. Garnier also remixed a track by The Limiñanas in 2018, "Dimanche (feat. Bertrand Belin)." Listen to "Que Calor! (feat. Edi Pistolas)."
New York City, NYvmagazine.com

How María Isabel Cured The World's Quarantine Blues With Her Debut EP

Born and raised in Queens, L.A.-based singer María Isabel has come a long way since her childhood “stadium” performances for relatives in her living room and is ready for the world’s main stage. Serenading away our quarantine blues with her diary-esque debut EP Stuck in The Sky, the Dominican-American musician emerged when we needed her most. With slow-simmering lovelorn singles like “Distance” and “The 1” a project that was penned as an ode to a long-distance relationship, served a greater purpose—ultimately offering solace to those confined to their homes and apart from loved ones. “I was using the music to get closure,” she explains. “We ended up in a pandemic where many were separated and it became something that resonated with people.’’ Streamed over seven million times on Spotify, the sultry love letters disguised as songs lacquered with Reggaeton flair have helped the 24-year-old industry newcomer find her rhythm. Now forging a full-fledged career as a musician, Isabel is zeroing in on her roots. “I’m figuring out how to combine my Latin sound with the R&B sound in a way that feels authentic to me.” With her daring twist on familiar styles, you’d be a fool to bet against her.
Celebritiesdancehallmag.com

Raging Fyah’s Kumar Talks Solo Career

Reggae star Kumar caught up with DancehallMag to discuss life after the release of his album Kulture Walk in 2020. The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter formerly of the group Raging Fyah has forged a formidable solo career for himself and is in good spirits a year after releasing his debut solo album.
Musichypebeast.com

Digging for Gold: Canadian R&B

Digging for Gold is HYPEBEAST’s monthly playlist series that highlights regions across the world and the genres that come out of them. By putting together a mix of essentials and hidden gems, we hope to add to how you discover music and to deliver the thrill of finding new tracks.