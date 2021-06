We just honored the war dead on Monday of this week, and I want to tell you the story of one who didn’t die and how his community is honoring him. Bill Adams, 11, was living in a coal camp owned by International Harvester in Benham, Kentucky, when his father and an employee of IH, William Stephen Adams, died at age 39 in 1931 of heart failure, leaving behind a wife, Viva, Bill, and three teenage daughters. Company policy meant that shortly after the death of a wage earner, a family had to leave the company house, creating a residence for the next employee to fill the slot of the deceased.