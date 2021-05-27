Cancel
Three-Legged Cat Finally Gets a Forever Home After Nine Years [Video]

By Shelby Hettler
One Green Planet
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to cry happy tears. This is an amazing story. One day, a bright orange, three-legged cat walked into a man’s kitchen. It would be the first of many visits. The man, Boyd, already had a cat named Season. The two cats became friends and the man decided to name the little stray Bubby. Although Boyd wanted to keep Bubby safe indoors, Bubby refused. He enjoyed his visits, but he always wanted to leave at some point.

