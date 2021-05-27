Three-Legged Cat Finally Gets a Forever Home After Nine Years [Video]

An elderly woman from Calgary, Canada, stands at the street corner of her Bridgeland neighborhood to spread cheer and joy every day. At a time like this, when the whole world could use a lot of love and support, 84-year-old Helen Jusic is doing her part in keeping the spirits high. Day after day she returns to her spot and you can find her waving, blowing kisses, and giving air hugs to strangers who drive by. The pandemic forced everyone indoors and away from each other. Keeping in mind these safety guidelines, Jusic set out to find a way to reconnect with the world again.