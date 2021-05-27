Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Boeing to pay FAA penalties related to 737 jet production problems

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing Co. has agreed to pay $17 million in civil penalties for production lapses related to 737 aircraft models in a settlement with the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency said. The settlement, which involves production problems that took place from 2015 to 2019 with the narrow-body passenger jet, comes as...

www.foxbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Defazio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing Planes#Jets#Aviation Safety#Boeing Co#Boeing Co#Dreamliner#737#Democrat#Deferred Penalties#Production Problems#Civil Penalties#Federal Regulations#Newer Max Aircraft#Suppliers#Federal Rules#Employees#Final Safety Checks#International Routes#Federal Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Boeing
News Break
FAA
Related
Aerospace & Defensemetroatlantaceo.com

Jetaire Group Provides FAA Airworthiness Directive Exemptions for Boeing 737, 757, 767, and 777 Aircraft

Jetaire Group’s INVICTA aircraft fuel tank ignition mitigation solution is readily available to fulfill compliance for new FAA Airworthiness Directives (AD) issued for the Boeing 737, 757, 767, and 777 aircraft. These ADs were prompted by the Federal Aviation Association’s (FAA) analysis of the fuel system reviews conducted by the manufacturer.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Day

United Airlines in talks to buy at least 100 Boeing Max jets

United Airlines is in advanced talks for a large narrow-body order that would include at least 100 Boeing 737 Max jets as part of a broader fleet revamp, according to people close to the matter. The Chicago-based carrier is also speaking with Airbus about purchasing long-haul single-aisle aircraft, according to one person, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are confidential. United sees an opportunity to upgrade its fleet and is studying several new, fuel-efficient models at a time when Boeing and Airbus are hungry for deals and demand for leisure travel is surging in the U.S., the people said. Boeing's portion of the order could include 150 Max. United ordered 50 of Airbus's long-distance A321XLR model in 2019. The negotiations come as Boeing works to lift sales of the Max following two fatal crashes and a lengthy global grounding that still exists in some places, including the key growth market of China. A large order from United would be a boost for the U.S. aviation titan as it also tries to shake off the impact of the pandemic on its business. To attract orders for the Max, Boeing has been offering some customers steep discounts, reduced upfront payments and other inducements that may not be available once global air traffic returns to more normal levels, one of the people said.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

FAA Selects Iris Automation To Participate On New BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Automation has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to participate in the FAA's BVLOS ARC (Aviation Rulemaking Committee), announced Wednesday at the virtual AUVSI FAA Symposium. The UAS BVLOS ARC will provide recommendations to the FAA for performance-based regulatory requirements to normalize safe, scalable, economically viable, and environmentally advantageous UAS BVLOS operations that are not under positive air traffic control (ATC). This ARC will take a holistic approach in recommending a performance-based, technology agnostic, regulatory framework for BVLOS operations.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

United negotiating to buy Airbus and Boeing narrowbody jets: reports

United Airlines is reportedly talking with Airbus and Boeing about purchasing a total of 200 aircraft, including jets from both airframers. That is according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters that cite unnamed industry sources. Neither United, Airbus or Boeing have confirmed the reports. The Chicago-based airline is negotiating deals...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Boeing wants to delay delivery of new Air Force One jets by a year

New York (CNN Business) — Boeing is seeking a one-year delay in its deadline to deliver two new 747 jets to be used as Air Force One. And that would mean added costs for taxpayers. The aircraft manufacturer signed a $3.9 billion deal for the presidential planes with the Air...
Aerospace & DefenseMiami Herald

Boeing jet deliveries in May hit by latest 787 snag

After resuming 787 Dreamliner deliveries in late March and starting to reduce the number of parked airplanes that had built up following a halt of nearly five months, Boeing delivered just two of the jets in May — then halted deliveries again. The renewed 787 setback has now again frustrated...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Boeing’s orders jumped by 20 jets in May

Boeing marked a fourth consecutive month of positive order activity in May, with orders jumping by 20 aircraft despite dozens of additional cancellations. The Chicago-based airframer landed orders for 73 jets during May and logged 53 cancellations, it says on 8 June. The 73 orders included 61 737s, among them...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Boeing Wants To Go Back To Pre-Pandemic 787 Production Rates

Manufacturing juggernaut Boeing is currently producing its 787 ‘Dreamliner’ family at a lower rate than normal. The challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have not been the only factor in this. Indeed, several safety issues have also hindered the type’s production of late. However, the skies appear to be clearing for the Dreamliner. Specifically, Boeing’s CEO recently announced intentions to return to full pre-pandemic production rates.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The $15 billion jet dilemma facing Boeing's CEO

SEATTLE/PARIS — Boeing Co. CEO Dave Calhoun faces a multibillion-dollar dilemma over how to rebuild sales in Boeing's core airliner business that has sparked an internal debate and put the future of the largest U.S. exporter on the line, industry insiders say. Boeing is reeling from a safety scandal following...
Aerospace & DefenseObserver

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Is Facing a $15 Billion Problem

If you’ve been dealing with a lot of pandemic-related financial issues, you can at least take some comfort in the knowledge that you’re not the CEO of a corporation that manufactures airplanes. (Unless you are, in which case: ouch, sorry.) Reuters reports that Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun faces a $15...
Aerospace & Defensehistorylink.org

Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet

The Boeing 747 was one of the most ambitious projects ever taken on by the aerospace company. More than twice as big as the Boeing 707, the four-engine jumbo-jet was originally able to carry more than 400 passengers and had a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles, making the plane very popular for overseas travel. To manufacture the 747, the company built a huge production facility at Paine Field in Everett. Later variants extended the plane's range and had more powerful and fuel-efficient engines. For more than 50 years the 747 was known as the "Queen of the Skies," and it revolutionized air travel. But as airlines found newer planes to be more economically viable, the demand for the huge plane fell, and in 2020 Boeing announced that the last four 747s would be delivered in 2022.
Electronicsdronedj.com

FAA taps safety avionics tech leader Iris Automation for BVLOS rule committee

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has taken an additional step toward the day when beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operation will be routine. After last week’s announcement it had created a new committee to propose BVLOS regulations, on Monday the FAA tapped safety avionics technology company Iris Automation to participate in that rule-making process.
Aerospace & Defense101 WIXX

Boeing offloads unclaimed 737 MAX jets as air travel recovers – WSJ

(Reuters) – Boeing Co has reduced inventory of jets whose original buyers walked away from their deals during the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeing-offloads-unclaimed-max-jets-as-air-travel-recovers-11623416757?mod=latest_headlines on Friday. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)