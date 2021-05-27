Boeing to pay FAA penalties related to 737 jet production problems

United Airlines is in advanced talks for a large narrow-body order that would include at least 100 Boeing 737 Max jets as part of a broader fleet revamp, according to people close to the matter. The Chicago-based carrier is also speaking with Airbus about purchasing long-haul single-aisle aircraft, according to one person, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are confidential. United sees an opportunity to upgrade its fleet and is studying several new, fuel-efficient models at a time when Boeing and Airbus are hungry for deals and demand for leisure travel is surging in the U.S., the people said. Boeing's portion of the order could include 150 Max. United ordered 50 of Airbus's long-distance A321XLR model in 2019. The negotiations come as Boeing works to lift sales of the Max following two fatal crashes and a lengthy global grounding that still exists in some places, including the key growth market of China. A large order from United would be a boost for the U.S. aviation titan as it also tries to shake off the impact of the pandemic on its business. To attract orders for the Max, Boeing has been offering some customers steep discounts, reduced upfront payments and other inducements that may not be available once global air traffic returns to more normal levels, one of the people said.