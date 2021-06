Traveling with your cat can be fun, but it’s also important to be prepared for some of the challenges that a car ride or other adventure can bring. Being stocked up on the right cat travel supplies, including a cat car seat and portable litter box, makes it easier to care for your cat while you travel. If your cat’s never been on a big trip before, start off with little ones around the neighborhood to get him used to being in the car and going places. Over time, you can expand your trips, going farther for longer. The following cat travel supplies can help ensure you’re well equipped for your trip.