Alabama State

Isolated strong storms possible for part of Alabama on Friday

By Leigh Morgan
AL.com
AL.com
 11 days ago
Rain is finally in the forecast for part of Alabama on Friday, and there could be a few strong storms in the mix as well. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has parts of north north-central Alabama in a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday as a late-season cold front moves into the state.

AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Birmingham: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;