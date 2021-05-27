Cancel
DRAM Alternative Developed: 4X Higher Density at Higher Speed and Lower Power

By Anton Shilov
Unisantis Electronics, a startup led by Fujio Masuoka, the inventor of NAND memory, has developed Dynamic Flash Memory (DFM), a volatile type of memory that promises four times higher density than dynamic random access memory (DRAM) along with higher performance and lower power consumption. DRAM memory relies on arrays of...

