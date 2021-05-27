Cancel
Miami County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Miami by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 07:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 09:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Miami The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie. * Until late Sunday morning. * At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 29.9 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, 347th Road or Main Street east of Highway 169 is under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River Osawatomie 28.0 29.9 Fri 7am 30.2 27.1 19.1

Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Miami SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MIAMI...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...NORTHEASTERN BATES AND WESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cleveland, or 7 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Peculiar, Louisburg, Holden, Garden City, Archie, Lake Winnebago, Drexel, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Creighton, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Annette and Baldwin Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.