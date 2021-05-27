Cancel
Miami County, KS

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Miami by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Miami A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.

Miami County, KS
Osawatomie, KS
Flood Advisory issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Miami SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MIAMI...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...NORTHEASTERN BATES AND WESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cleveland, or 7 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Peculiar, Louisburg, Holden, Garden City, Archie, Lake Winnebago, Drexel, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Creighton, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Annette and Baldwin Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.