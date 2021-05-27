Hydrologic Outlook issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.