Entrepreneur Margaret Nyamumbo is now the first Black woman to have her coffee brand, Kahawa 1893, sold at Trader Joe’s. For all the coffee lovers out there, you can now help support a Black-owned biz when you drink your favorite morning beverage from popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s. Using her knowledge of all things coffee based off being a third-generation coffee farmer from Kenya, entrepreneur Margaret Nyamumbo has made history as the first Black woman to own a coffee brand that’s currently being sold at Trader Joe’s. The company, Kahawa 1893, is currently available in 200 of TJ’s stores in California “with a rollout planned for more locations across the country,” according to the press release.