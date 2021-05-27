Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The Ultimate Non Fungible Token – ‘Do You Want To See One Million?’ Is the Photograph That Cannot Be Viewed

By Catherine
newsanyway.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon, May 26, 2021: The Art Wall Publishing Company announced that the million-dollar-photograph, ‘Do You Want To See One Million?,’ by the East End photographic artist, Roger Molloy, aka ‘Puckish,’ is to be auctioned in June as an NFT, through an auction house soon to be disclosed. The photograph, which contains a one-million-dollar-sign-matrix (1,000 by 1,000) is the ultimate NFT, because it is a photograph that can only be viewed with a magnifying glass due to the density of the image.

www.newsanyway.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#Art#Post Views#Nft#Paris Fashion Week#The Art Wall Company#Artists Website#Unique Images#Over The Top Decadence#Candid Images#Investment#Shoreditch#Brokers#London#Glass#Hackney#Non Fungible#Ultimate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Behind Viral Videostecheblog.com

Charlie Bit My Finger Viral Video from YouTube Set to be Auctioned as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

The famous 56-second-long “Charlie Bit my Finger” viral video that was first uploaded to YouTube back in May 2007 will be removed forever in just a couple of days and be auctioned off. It featured Harry Davies-Carr (who was aged three) and Charlie Davies-Carr (aged one), two brothers from the United Kingdom. The video will be sold as an NFT, which basically means that the original version of the video is going to be sold as if it were an original art piece. Read more for a video showing the brothers now and additional information.
Petsbirminghamnews.net

CHIHUA Token - The Ultimate Dog Meme Coin

VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Recently, CHIHUA team has proudly announced the launching of CHIHUA Token, the small but aggressive brother of Doge Coin. Most crypto enthusiasts have grown fond of particular digital assets and become deeply attached to them over time. Within the crypto space, there are many promising dApp, NFT, DeFi, and other projects that have tremendous utility and revolutionary technologies set to spark a financial paradigm shift.
Elkin, NCElkin Tribune

Do you want to build a snowman?

Senior Blane Macy rehearses as the character Olaf for Elkin High School’s senior class production of Disney’s Frozen Jr. this Saturday. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance is limited and will not be open to the public.
Posted by
Declan Wilson

You’re 23 and Stuck at Square One, What Do You Do?

You might think you have everything figured out. You might have landed an interview with a company that promises to utilize your freshly minted diploma. You’re past the agonizing educational period of your life. You even managed to secure your own apartment without the help of your parents.
WorldStars and Stripes

16 night view spots in Busan you don't want to miss

Busan comes alive at night with dazzling lights and the city is hoping to make itself a premiere nighttime destination for travel. The city of Busan, the Korean Tourism Organization, and the Busan Tourism Organization announced that “Star Sea Busan” will be the new slogan used to help promote night tourism around the city by promoting its top nighttime attractions domestically and internationally.
Astronomysmallcapnews.co.uk

These are the areas you can see

This wednesday, May 26, 2021, there will be Lunar eclipse, Even if You will not be able to have fun For this event all over the world. But, in addition to this, it happens that there will also be a file superluna It can be seen from anywhere on Earth. But before we explain how and where we see these two astronomical events, let’s explain them What is a lunar eclipse and what is a giant moon.
Internetyourdecommissioningnews.com

On which cloud to store your photos?

Starting Tuesday, Google Photos will not offer unlimited free storage for photos. The service remains viable, but this change in pricing policy makes it less competitive. A quick overview of the most popular clouds. GOogle announced the end of the holiday last November by announcing the end of its unlimited...
Lifestylesingulart.com

COCO CHANEL

Coco represents the affirmation of the woman through her assumed freedom, her convictions, her strengths and fragilities. This content has been automatically translated. « My paintings evoke stolen moments, scenes of life, unconfessed fantasies, sweet provocations... all captured by a true narrative. »
Lifestyleiso1200.com

Master COLOR GRADING in Lightroom

In this video, Daniel breaks down the Color Grading panel in Lightroom to help you stylize your edits exactly how you want. We are Daniel Inskeep and Rachel Gulotta. We're lifestyle + wedding photographers based in Los Angeles and Chicago. We’ve been working in social media management since 2012 and have found our niche as influencers through Instagram’s platform. Let's Get Connected: www.mangostreetlab.com | Get yourself some Mango Merch: bit.ly/mangomerch.
Politicshometownregister.com

Hey, you do not want to miss this! Do you?

OLNEY — We have all missed a lot over the past year and spending time in our local library has been one of those things. While most of us were staying at home the library staff and the crews they hired were busy painting and remodeling the interior. And I must say that they have done a wonderful job!
Technologyweworkremotely.com

Sr. Graphics Designer (Creative Lead/Art Director)

**EventMobi is a remote-first company and this is a remote position. You may reside anywhere as long as you can work North American time zones. For you design is more than just pixels on the screen. Great design to market a software product is about supporting a visual identity and consistency across mediums to help educate and inspire any viewer. You consider yourself a team-player, great communicator, energetic and systematic. Marketing design to you is more than just making things look beautiful, it's about making viewers to stop, pay attention, and guiding them to take action. Your idea of design is a holistic approach across mediums and channels and how a great design can dance with words on the screen to create the right feeling ;)
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Classic Laines Black Slippers With Artisan Pearl & Gold PANTHER Brooch

Treat your feet to these snuggly , fluffy faux fur slippers in black, decorated with a stunning panther brooch. Our artisan brooches are beautifully hand made with crystal, pearls and beads, each brooch is designed by our in house team and bought life by our creations team. The best thing...
Interior Designamazingarchitecture.com

6 Bedroom Style Ideas That Will Help You Easily Design Your Room

For most of us, if not all of us, the bedroom is the most important room in the house. After a long busy day, we deserve a cozy bedroom that helps us get a good night’s sleep so we can wake up refreshed and ready to face a new day. Whether you are moving to a new house or renovating your home, you spend a lot of time trying to decide the right colors and design for your bedroom to make the most out of the space you have. However, there are many beautiful designs and ideas that you might get lost in. In this article, we will provide you with a few ideas that will help you design a cozy bedroom that matches your style and personality.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Limited 80s-Themed Fashion Capsules

Meera Adnan, the Palestinian-owned, Gaza-based fashion label, launched a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by 80s Palestinian women's dramatic style. The eponymous brand uses its label to intersect cultural strength with high fashion, thereby illustrating the power of creative expression. The collection features five 80s styled pieces, including navy colored blazer,...
New York City, NYwolfandbadger.com

High Waist Yoga Leggings In Animal World

The world's most comfortable leggings are within your reach! These leggings are made from exclusive, hand-illustrated patterns, designed in NYC, made in Mexico. With four-way stretch, meaning the fabric stretches and recovers both on the cross and lengthwise grains, these leggings are incredibly comfortable. There aren't any reviews for this...