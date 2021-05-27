The Ultimate Non Fungible Token – ‘Do You Want To See One Million?’ Is the Photograph That Cannot Be Photographed
London, May 28, 2021: The Art Wall Publishing Company announced that the million-dollar-photograph, ‘Do You Want To See One Million?,’ by the East End photographic artist, Roger Molloy, aka ‘Puckish,’ is to be auctioned in June as an NFT, through an auction house soon to be disclosed. The photograph, which contains a one-million-dollar-sign-matrix (1,000 by 1,000) is the ultimate NFT, because it is a photograph that cannot be photographed due to the density of the image.www.newsanyway.com