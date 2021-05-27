Jerry O’Connell shares his takeaway from Stand by Me costar Wil Wheaton’s childhood abuse revelations
Although the coming-of-age movie Stand By Me is considered a beloved film, it's not quite as well-regarded for cast member Wil Wheaton, who has spoken openly about the abuse he suffered —mostly in silence — from his parents during his childhood. When Wheaton's Stand By Me costar Jerry O'Connell joined The Talk recently as a guest host, he shared his support and sympathy for his longtime friend's pain.ew.com