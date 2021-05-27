Jerry O’Connell shares his takeaway from Stand by Me costar Wil Wheaton’s childhood abuse revelations

When WandaVision premiered, no one knew what to expect. The show was the first Marvel content the world had gotten in over a year, it featured characters who (while prominent in the Avengers movies) weren’t entirely well known outside of the fan world, and it wasn’t exactly the type of tone that everyone had become accustomed to when it came to superhero films. But the show did the impossible — it not only garnered critical praise for its storytelling and cast, but it also became one of Disney+’s best series. A lot of that was due to its strong cast, particularly breakout star Kathryn Hahn who starred as nosy neighbor Agnes aka (spoiler alert!) the witch Agatha Harkness.