Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry O’Connell shares his takeaway from Stand by Me costar Wil Wheaton’s childhood abuse revelations

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 11 days ago

Although the coming-of-age movie Stand By Me is considered a beloved film, it's not quite as well-regarded for cast member Wil Wheaton, who has spoken openly about the abuse he suffered —mostly in silence — from his parents during his childhood. When Wheaton's Stand By Me costar Jerry O'Connell joined The Talk recently as a guest host, he shared his support and sympathy for his longtime friend's pain.

ew.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wil Wheaton
Person
Rob Reiner
Person
Jerry O'connell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood Abuse#Costar#Yahoo Entertainment#Hey Wil#Friends#Love#Sadness#Regret#Hey Man#Silence#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Minoritiesdailystartreknews.com

Wil Wheaton kicks off Pride by acknowledging Wesley Crusher’s gay appeal

JUNE 6, 2021 - Wil Wheaton has shown his support for Pride month by addressing some fans’ reactions to one of his most famous characters. In a post over the weekend, he acknowledged the effect that Wesley Crusher had on some men’s youths, and expressed joy at being able to share the character with them.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Girls5Eva’ Star Renée Elise Goldsberry Conquers Comedy As ’90s Diva Wickie Roy: “There’s Such Ridiculous Joy In The Scenes”

With more than two decades as an outstanding performer on TV and stage, Renée Elise Goldsberry has found success as a go-to character actor, elevating everything she’s worked on from One Life to Live to The Good Wife. But after starring in Broadway’s Hamilton, the Tony-winning actress has earned the opportunity to showcase her skills even further with a slew of projects that include a solo album and a stint in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk.
MoviesIGN

The Matrix 4 Casts Christina Ricci

The Addams Family and Cinema Toast's Christina Ricci has quietly joined the cast of The Matrix 4. As reported by Collider, this casting news was discovered in an updated The Matrix 4 press kit released by Warner Bros. Unfortunately, no further details were given regarding her character. Ricci joins returning...
MoviesInside the Magic

Paul Rudd Gushes Over Kathryn Hahn’s “Crazy Witch Cackle”

When WandaVision premiered, no one knew what to expect. The show was the first Marvel content the world had gotten in over a year, it featured characters who (while prominent in the Avengers movies) weren’t entirely well known outside of the fan world, and it wasn’t exactly the type of tone that everyone had become accustomed to when it came to superhero films. But the show did the impossible — it not only garnered critical praise for its storytelling and cast, but it also became one of Disney+’s best series. A lot of that was due to its strong cast, particularly breakout star Kathryn Hahn who starred as nosy neighbor Agnes aka (spoiler alert!) the witch Agatha Harkness.
TV Seriesmetafilter.com

Supernatural

Sam and Dean meet another hunter, Gordon Walker, whose obsession with killing vampires may get them all killed. posted by orange swan (3 comments total) Dean: [driving his rebuilt 1967 Chevy Impala] Whoo! Listen to her purr. You ever heard anything so sweet?. Sam: You know, if you two wanna...
Celebritiesdistincttoday.net

Wayne Brady Rooting for Alex Trebek to Win Emmy for Game Show Host

Wayne Brady is incredibly honored to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy alongside Alex Trebek … but losing to him? Well, that’d be one helluva honor too. We got the “Let’s Make a Deal” host in Times Square, and wanted to get his 2 cents on being nominated alongside the late legendary “Jeopardy!” host for outstanding game show host.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Rege-Jean Page Shares His Russo Bros. Experience from Netflix's The Gray Man Set

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has offered some insight into working with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Netflix's upcoming action thriller, The Gray Man. it sounds like working with the likes of Captain America and Iron Man in the past has given the Russo's some very high standards, with Page expected to hit the ground running, no matter how difficult the task might be.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Jeff Franklin

John Stamos Backs Jeff Franklin in ‘Fuller House’ Firing Suit. Full House creator Jeff Franklin has brought some star power into his suit against Bryan Behar, who replaced him as showrunner of Fuller House, and is also skewering the investigation Warner…. Warner Bros. Reveals Details of Probe That Ousted ‘Fuller...
TV SeriesSFGate

Chuck Lorre and Bill Lawrence Sound Off on Comedy During COVID, the Fate of Sitcoms, and Their Very Different Charlie Sheen Experiences

Both have enjoyed lengthy careers and multiple successful (and syndicated!) comedies over the years. Both worked with Charlie Sheen — although those experiences ended up very different. And the two scribes are also currently enjoying perhaps the biggest acclaim of their careers: Lorre with Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” which just launched its third and final season, and Lawrence with Apple TV Plus’ breakout hit “Ted Lasso,” now entering its second season. Both “Kominsky” and “Ted Lasso” have been lauded for mixing comedy with a deeper look at the relationships that drive us and what it means to be a human at life’s crossroads.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Trevor Noah Back Together with Minka Kelly, Out and About in Public

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are back on, it seems … and they’re not trying to hide it either after what appears to be a very short break-up. The ‘Daily Show’ host was out and about with his on-again, off-again actress girlfriend all over NYC this past weekend … taking public strolls, grabbing grub and even going out for a spin on their bikes.