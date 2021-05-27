Cancel
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 200.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,052 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.69% of FMC worth $97,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “. Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. The First Bancshares makes up about 4.8% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.71% of The First Bancshares worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of LivePerson worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 197.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,589 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $91,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $29.37 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Sells $459,610.92 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.