Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC
EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.