QYOU Media Adds Additional Advertisers, Sees Continued Strength In Ratings

June 30th Quarter Guidance of $2 Million in Revenue. Revenue Guidance Provided for Remainder of the Year Following Record Breaking Audience Growth in India. TORONTO, LOS ANGELES, and MUMBAI, India, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a company operating in India and the United States producing content created by social media stars and digital content creators and distributed via television, OTT platforms, mobile devices and apps, has reported financial results for FY Q3 2021 for the three months and nine months ended March 31, 2021. In addition, the company is providing revenue guidance for the remainder of calendar year 2021 as a result of the significant increase in revenues associated with the company's record breaking ratings results in India beginning in April of 2021.