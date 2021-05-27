Cancel
21,330 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Sepio Capital LP

By Suzanne Cooper
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

