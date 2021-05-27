Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Cavapoo 101: The Dog Breed For Your Whole Family

By Crystal Long
Posted by 
Wide Open Pets
Wide Open Pets
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Highly intelligent and friendly, the Cavapoo is the perfect family dog. If you're looking for a great companion for your family, look no further. The Cavapoo dog (or the Cavoodle if you're in Australia) is a superb mixed breed dog that you'll want for your family. Known as a designer...

www.wideopenpets.com
Wide Open Pets

Wide Open Pets

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Pets is a digital barnyard for pets of all shapes and sizes around your farms, ranches, and homes. From dogs and cats to chickens and horses, we provide accurate and entertaining information on the most important members of the family.

 https://www.wideopenpets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeding#Dog Health#Companion Dog#Puppy Love#Therapy Dogs#Cannoli#Cavapoo Breeders#Mixed Breeds#White Fawn#Gentle Nature#Personality View#Strangers#Hip Dysplasia#White Chocolate#Coat Colors#Curly Hair#Fluff Love Attention#Genetic Lineage#Allergy Sufferers#Appearance View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Petsarcamax.com

Most popular dog breeds in America 2021

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor. Stacker analyzed the American Kennel Club’s 2020 rankings, released on March 16, 2021, featuring 195 breeds. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn't counted in the final tally. The American Kennel Club’s 2013 rankings were also used for comparison purposes.
Petsabc10.com

These dog breeds are most susceptible to heatstroke

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the temperatures heat up, have you noticed your dog panting a little more?. With so many new pet parents out there, you might not realize some of the most popular breeds are most susceptible to heatstroke. World-renowned veterinarian Dr. Karen Becker says French bulldogs, golden...
PetsTraverse City Record-Eagle

WANTED: Small family dog of an...

WANTED: Small family dog of any age. Must be housebroken and good w/children. We have recently lost ours and have lots of love to share. 231-883-8033.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Why Do Some Dogs Have Purple Tongues?

Whether you have a Chow Chow or a Shar-Pei, you might've wondered why your dog's tongue is purple. Here's the 411 on dogs with purple tongues. If you've ever met a Chow Chow or a Shar-pei, one of the first things you might have noticed is their unique tongue color. While humans and most dog breeds have pink tongues, some breeds of dogs have a purple tongue, blue tongue, or even black tongue!
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

The 20 Least Obedient Large Dog Breeds

There is no easy way to rate how intelligent dogs are. Like humans, intelligence in dogs manifests in different ways. Dogs can be emotionally astute, have instinctive or innate skills or have "working intelligence"—meaning they're more likely to follow commands. According to canine psychologist Stanley Coren, certain dogs may be...
Petssmokesignalsnews.com

Doggie Dialogues: Socialize your dog

When asking clients what they hope to get out of a group obedience class, the most common response is to socialize their dog. Is enrolling your dog in a group class for socialization purposes a good idea? The answer, of course, is: “It depends.”. A tale of three dogs. Rover...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Chihuahua Appreciation Day: 10 Pups Who Are Ready to Party

International Chihuahua Day is May 14th! Chihuahua's around the world can line up to get pampered. Like the Golden Retriever, many larger dogs have their pet days, and of course, there is National Puppy Day. Even though Chihuahua's are small, dog lovers everywhere can rest easy knowing they have their own awareness day, International Chihuahua Appreciation Day.
PetsPosted by
Newsweek

25 of the Best Dog Breeds for City Dwellers

Certain dog breeds are more suited to the bright lights' hustle and bustle. Although city apartments and crowded streets mean less space, Jerry Klein, the American Kennel Club's (AKC) Chief Veterinary Officer, told Newsweek there's "more to think about than just the size when selecting a pet that will thrive in an urban environment."
Petsalloaadvertiser.com

Scotland's most pampered dog breeds and names revealed

Scotland's most pampered pooches in Scotland have been revealed. Data from Yappy.com showed that Cockapoos (a mix of a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle) are the nation's most spoiled dog. The report also revealed that Zuchons (a cross between a Bichon Frise and a Shih Tzu) that are being pampered...
PetsNWI.com

A ranking of the 63 smartest dog breeds

Stacker counts down the most intelligent pups based on research published by Stanley Coren in his 2006 "The Intelligence of Dogs." Changing diet and lifestyle 'will reduce biological age by three years in eight weeks'. Get a dose of adorable in your inbox. Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for...
Animalsmicrosoftnewskids.com

25 of the Most Decorated Dog Breeds

Over the last 100 years, dog owners around the world have enjoyed showing off their pets in dog shows. Crufts, the largest dog show in the U.K., was first set up in 1891 by the showman Charles Crufts and has become one of the most important canine events in the world.
Petstucson.com

My Pet World: Why dogs pee in their owner's beds

Dear Cathy, I have a 6-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel named Remy. He’s housebroken and never used training pads. When my grandkids come over, Remy is fine with the girls, but Remy seems anxious when my boyfriend’s 2-year-old grandson is around. The other day, he was running around the house with Remy’s favorite toy animal. The next day, Remy urinated in his bed and then a few days later, he urinated in mine. Do you think it could be because the grandson had his toy? — Kathy, Seaford Island, New York.
Petsmakeuseof.com

5 Essential Apps for Dog Owners and First-Time Pet Parents

From responsibilities and training to food allowance and meal planning, these free tools for dog owners make it easier to be a good pet parent for your furry companion. A dog is a man's best friend, but once you invite one into your home, that best friend needs taking care of. You have to understand their needs, figure out their behaviors, and ensure healthy growth. Whether you're a first-time pet owner or not, these apps, sites and ebooks all help in different aspects of how to take care of your dog, and even have fun together.
AnimalsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Aggressive Dog Breed You Can Own

Scientists in Finland researched aggression in dogs by breed. Of the 22 breeds that were included, one was picked as the most aggressive, based on a large sample. The name of the study was “Aggressive behaviour is affected by demographic, environmental and behavioural factors in purebred dogs.” The rough collie was the most aggressive breed. […]
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Secret's Out! Yoga Dog Practices With Her Owner

In a viral video trending on social media, Secret the yoga dog sets the dog standard for cool. Most pet owners are thrilled if they got their puppy to play fetch properly during the pandemic. However, the bar for doggy tricks has been set pretty high with Secret the yoga dog. The Australian Shepherd's owner Mary Peters posted the video on her Instagram account, @my_aussie_gal, showing the duo on yoga mats doing an entire yoga routine.
Petskentlive.news

Find out what kind of dog owner you are

When you are out taking your dog for a walk, you might see one or two that look similar to your own. But much like their human companions, no two doggos are actually alike. Admittedly, every single one is adorable in its own way but all owners know no pet is ever as cute as your own.
Petspuppiesclub.com

Facts About Yorkie-Ton Dog Breed

Yorkie-Tons are very fun, never boring dogs. They are playful in every way, and they can brighten up your day as well. If you are looking for something soft and huggable, Yorkie-Tons will be there to accompany you and give you the best hugs. But there are some things that...
Petshudsonvalley360.com

Soft Paws: American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen certifications

It’s about time I catch up to formally and publicly congratulate three very talented and committed staff members of our CGHS/SPCA family who are excellent dog trainers. Last year our Grooming Specialist Julie Blenner and her dog YETI, and our Animal Care Technician Taylor Jackson and her dog MAYA completed an extensive training course at my Taizé Shepherd Kennel in North Chatham, resulting in certification for their American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen (AKC CGC) certificates! Of special interest is that Yeti and Maya are litter mates, born at our shelter in 2020. When they were old enough for placement, Julie and Taylor took the puppies home for what was to be quite a journey. After completing a foundation course, they became AKC S.T.A.R. puppies, an outstanding program opened to puppies of all breeds under one year of age, with special requirements, of course.
PetsPosted by
WGN TV

14 pet gadgets for your spoiled cat or dog

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re a cat person, a dog person or both, we can all agree that pets can be a special part of our lives. So why not spoil them from time to time? Sometimes a bone or a can of wet food just doesn’t scratch that pet-spoiling itch, and you might feel the need to go all out on a fun new item for your furry friend.