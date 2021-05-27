Cavapoo 101: The Dog Breed For Your Whole Family

It’s about time I catch up to formally and publicly congratulate three very talented and committed staff members of our CGHS/SPCA family who are excellent dog trainers. Last year our Grooming Specialist Julie Blenner and her dog YETI, and our Animal Care Technician Taylor Jackson and her dog MAYA completed an extensive training course at my Taizé Shepherd Kennel in North Chatham, resulting in certification for their American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen (AKC CGC) certificates! Of special interest is that Yeti and Maya are litter mates, born at our shelter in 2020. When they were old enough for placement, Julie and Taylor took the puppies home for what was to be quite a journey. After completing a foundation course, they became AKC S.T.A.R. puppies, an outstanding program opened to puppies of all breeds under one year of age, with special requirements, of course.