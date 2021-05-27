R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.