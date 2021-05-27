Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOoma (NYSE:OOMA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Shares of NYSE OOMA...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Moving Average#Average Earnings#Quarterly Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Sec#Vp James A Gustke#Zacks Investment Research#News Ratings#Ooma Daily Enter#Nyse Ooma#Marketbeat Com#Ooma Shares#Fidelity Earnings Reports#Trading Volume#Company Stock#Mid Day Trading#Equity#Company Insiders#Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economymodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Issued By KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for At Home Group Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for At Home Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $398,590.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is ($0.67). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$102.96 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post sales of $102.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.52 million to $104.40 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.43. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.04 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

B. Riley Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $53.00

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.07.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $5,422,534.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.