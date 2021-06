A cryptocurrency investor was temporarily made the world’s first trillionaire - after a glitch on the exchange platform he was using listed him as having a 13-figure net worth.One morning, Chris Williamson, from the US state of Georgia, decided to check in on some of his investments and discovered the balance was listed as $1 trillion.He was natural shocked, given he’d only put $20 into his account a few days prior. In an interview with Fox 5 Atlanta, Williamson divulged some of the details about this trillion-dollar discovery.“I’m waking up, and I was like, ‘no, I’m sleeping,’” he begins...