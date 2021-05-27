Cancel
Queen Elizabeth 'gobsmacked' by Prince Harry's Apple TV+ show revelations

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth is said to have been "gobsmacked" at the content of a new Apple TV+ show featuring Prince Harry. The Queen signed off on the show in 2018 but didn't realize what it would turn into. Prince Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ show sees him talk...

www.imore.com
Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry
Prince Charles
Oprah Winfrey
#Tv Deals#British Royal Family#Uk#Buckingham Palace#The Royal Family#Royal Insiders#Uk Outlet Mailonline#No One#Relations#Things
U.K.
Royals
Celebrities
