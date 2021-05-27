Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.29) earnings per share.www.modernreaders.com