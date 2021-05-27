Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.00.