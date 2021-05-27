Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anf#Quarterly Earnings#Average Earnings#Corporate Earnings#Anf#Thomson Reuters#21 82#Ubs Group#Jefferies Financial Group#Telsey Advisory Group#Marketbeat Com#Revenue#Equity#Midday Trading#Corporate Insiders#Retailer#Apparel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Economymodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.02. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

-$1.60 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.18). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($2.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $716.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to report sales of $9.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.83 million to $9.41 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Sells $459,610.92 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.90 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bollard Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.06. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 185,292 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.05 EPS Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Navigator reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.