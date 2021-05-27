MoonTrust Reaches Market Cap of $2.88 Million (MNTT)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.