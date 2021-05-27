Cancel
MoonTrust Reaches Market Cap of $2.88 Million (MNTT)

By Matthew Jenks
 17 days ago

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1,610.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

