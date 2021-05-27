A$AP Rocky, King Von, Pop Smoke and More Set for ‘Fast 9’ Soundtrack

With Culture III just days away from dropping, the Migos took to social media to share the album art of the highly-anticipated project. The cover art sees an amalgamation of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, who are wearing different chains with their faces on them. Culture III marks the trio’s first group release since 2018’s Culture II and is the last installment in the trilogy. The record is a long time coming; it was first announced in 2018 and slated to release the following year, then pushed back to 2020 and then delayed again due to COVID-19. In December 2020, Quavo revealed that they had to delay a lot due to the pandemic and were just waiting to ring in the new year. “Right now, we just waiting on Culture III. We done with the album. We just waiting on 2021, man, so everything can crank up. We don’t wanna drop it right now,” he said.