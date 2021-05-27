Joc Pederson out of lineup for Cubs' matinee Thursday

Pederson went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in a 6-5 loss to the Pirates on Sunday. Pederson didn't even start Sunday but ended up playing the whole game almost the whole game after Jake Marisnick injured his hamstring in the first inning while chasing down a fly ball. The 29-year-old was slashing just .077/.143/.077 against lefties this season but got to Tyler Anderson for an RBI single in the second inning and another base hit in the fourth. He has now had three hits in two of his last three games and could be a regular fixture in the lineup with the Cubs' outfield depth suffering badly.