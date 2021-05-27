Cancel
Joc Pederson out of lineup for Cubs' matinee Thursday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs are giving Pederson the afternoon off after the outfielder went 0-for-5 on Wednesday in a win over the Pirates. Patrick Wisdom will start in right field and bat seventh in his first start since being called up earlier this week. Willson Contreras will cover the leadoff role in place of Pederson.

