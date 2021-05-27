Cuban Link and Vivica A. Fox Exchange Words Online Following Fox Admitting Her Love for 50 Cent
Earlier this week, Vivica A. Fox opened her heart and revealed 50 Cent was the love of her life and still holds a place in her heart. “We met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards. ‘And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,'” Fox spoke of the start of their romance. “I was shocked. I was just kinda like, wow. And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman. He’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”thesource.com