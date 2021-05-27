Cancel
Cuban Link and Vivica A. Fox Exchange Words Online Following Fox Admitting Her Love for 50 Cent

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Vivica A. Fox opened her heart and revealed 50 Cent was the love of her life and still holds a place in her heart. “We met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards. ‘And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,'” Fox spoke of the start of their romance. “I was shocked. I was just kinda like, wow. And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman. He’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”

thesource.com
Celebritiesworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Vivica A. Fox Posts 50 Cent #FridayFlashback & Cuban Link Claps Back

Vivica A. Fox reminisces with a video post blast from the past after recently spoke about her “love” for 50 Cent in an interview that went viral. The actress has now taken her trip down memory lane by posting her #FridayFlashback as the moment she believes was the beginning of their relationship during an award show. People took notice since 50 Cent recently commented on Vivica Fox’s statement of being the “love of her life” in an interview.
Celebritiesthesource.com

[WATCH] Vivica A. Fox Says 50 Cent Was “The Love of My Life”

Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent haven’t been an item since 2003 but that doesn’t mean the Power creator still doesn’t hold a place in her heart. During a chat with VLAD TV, the superstar actress revealed that he is still the love of her life and why their relationship ended.
RelationshipsEssence

Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was Paying All The Bills: 'I Didn't Want To Be The Breadwinner'

"My mother didn't raise me to take care of a man." Could you be happy in a marriage if you were the one financially providing for yourself and your husband?. For actress Vivica A. Fox, the answer was no. The 56-year-old star, who has been romantically linked to some big names during her career, was once married from 1998 to 2002 to Christopher “Sixx-Nine” Harvest (though she says they were only actually together for two and a half years), a singer who was part of a music group around the time he wed Fox.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link Deads Vivica A. Fox ‘Beef’

Vivica A. Fox stirred the pot last week when she called her ex 50 Cent “the love of her life” during her recent visit to VladTV. The comment rubbed the feathers of 50’s current girl, Cuban Link, the wrong way, and the disses went flying on both sides. But it seems like things aren’t as bad between the two women, and it was all a miscommunication.
Celebritiesworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Vivica Fox & Cuban Link Patch Up Beef

The women of 50 Cent’s past and present have come to a truce over their tit for tat on social media. It all began with an interview with Vladtv where Vivica Fox proclaimed that 50 Cent was the “love of her life”. Social media outlets posted the clip without showing the complete footage where she also praised Cuban Link who is the current girlfriend of the actor/rapper.
93.1 WZAK

Vivica A. Fox Tell’s 50 Cents Girl, Don’t Forget To Pick Up Your Feelings

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Can’t we all just get along, well, some try, while others are looking for that shade tree to smack them in the head. No matter how old we get, some folks don’t recognize they difference between a old tree that isn’t producing leaves any long and a good old fashion Japanese evergreen oak shade tree. A few days ago Vivica A. Fox went Erykah Badu and admitted in an interview that Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent was the love of her life and that their relationship ended because they let their love be known in the public too soon.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent's GF Cuban Link Apologizes To Vivica A. Fox: "I Take The Blame"

Rapper 50 Cent and actress Vivica A. Fox were once entangled in a two-year relationship that seemed to be pretty serious. Despite them dating over a decade ago, Fiddy seemingly left a lasting impression on his ex-girlfriend, who referred to him as the "love of her life" during a recent interview. The multi-part sit-down between Vivica and VladTV went live with different sections of their interview being uploaded on different days and, thus, people didn't get the full story right away.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Vivica A. Fox Hits Back at 50 Cent's Girlfriend After Calling Him the Love of Her Life

The word exchanges between the actress and Cuban Link start after the former called the 'In Da Club' rapper, whom she dated back in 2003, the love of her life in an interview. AceShowbiz - Vivica A. Fox has something to say to 50 Cent's girlfriend Jaime Haines a.k.a. Cuban Link. On Wednesday, May 26, the actress took to her Instagram account to share some message to Cuban after the latter commented on Vivica's interview in which she mentioned her rapper ex.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Vivica A. Fox Sends One Final Message To 50 Cent & GF Cuban Link

Actress Vivica A. Fox got the internet talking this past week after her conversation on VLAD TV in which she brought headlines with her comments about her past relationship with 50 Cent. Her comments we released last week in which she discussed the beginning of their relationship. “We met after...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent's GF Cuban Link Shades Vivica A. Fox: "Respect Our Elders"

Vivica A. Fox called 50 Cent the "love of her life" during an interview this week with VladTV, which elicited reactions from the rap legend's current girlfriend. Sarcastically posting a violin emoji in response to the claims, Cuban Link had more to say after the world-renowned actress continued to flaunt her past relationship with Fiddy, sharing a Flashback Friday picture with him.
Minorities1063thegroove.com

Vivica A. Fox Recalls Racist Insult From Ivanka Trump

Vivica A. Fox has recalled a racist insult from Ivanka Trump while filming Celebrity Apprentice in 2015. During an episode of E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV with Andy Cohen, Vivica said, “I’ll never forget that when I did ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ and Ivanka Trump, she said, ‘Wow, you speak very well.'"
