AECOM Appoints Sokoloski as Vice President of P3 Advisory Services

Prior to the promotion, Toby worked as the company's Chief Customer Officer. "Toby leads with the unwavering purpose of being United's top customer advocate and this promotion reflects not only his success in caring for our customers but also our continuing commitment to delivering the best possible experience for all those we fly," said United Airlines CEO, Scott Kirby. "With Toby's vision and direction, we are truly leading the industry in finding ways to innovate which is essential as we strive to become the best airline in the history of aviation."