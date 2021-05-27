Cancel
AECOM Appoints Sokoloski as Vice President of P3 Advisory Services

By TBM Staff
tunnelingonline.com
 5 days ago

AECOM, the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, announced that Darren Sokoloski has been named vice president of public-private partnership (P3) advisory services for its Canada business. Sokoloski is based in the Vancouver region and is a seasoned infrastructure executive with a strong track record of building teams and delivering major projects. He will work with AECOM’s clients and partners throughout the country to foster an integrated owner-advisory team.

tunnelingonline.com
