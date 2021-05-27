Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapri (NYSE:CPRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpri#Europe#Quarterly Earnings#Average Earnings#Per Share Earnings#Nyse Cpri#Peg#Barclays#Bmo Capital Markets#Wells Fargo Company#Credit Suisse Group#Capri News#Svp Daniel Purefoy#Capri Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Revenue#Options Trading#Equity#Releases#Analyst Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

-$1.60 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.18). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($2.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.37. Approximately 13,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,165,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.36.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Sells $459,610.92 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stockscom-unik.info

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $840,000 in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NOW at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) rose 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 28,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 878,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42. CYTK has...
Economymodernreaders.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $232.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.37.
Stockscom-unik.info

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 612,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,521. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.81. Garmin has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $145.20.
Stockscom-unik.info

Analysts Set Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price at $17.00

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.04 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.90 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “. Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research initiated...
Economymodernreaders.com

J.Jill (JILL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link. J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 185,292 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.