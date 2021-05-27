Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.www.modernreaders.com