Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,864 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.