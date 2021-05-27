Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Watershed and Atlas Fish Market to Open this Weekend at Cross Street Market

By Kevin Lynch
southbmore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlas Restaurant Group’s two new concepts —Watershed and Atlas Fish Market — will open this weekend at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. This is the first entrance into the Federal Hill dining scene for Alex Smith’s Baltimore-based restaurant company that has more than 20 locations. Watershed is a Maryland-seafood...

www.southbmore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Street, MD
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Lobsters#Food Drink#Open Space#Event Space#Floor Space#Atlas Restaurant Group#Atlas Fish Market#M T Bank Stadium#Cross Street Market#Alaskan#Magerk#Bct Design Group#Smith Island Cake#Cross St#Caves Valley Partners#Twitter#Towson University#Retail Seafood Market#Oyster Shells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Baltimore, MDsouthbmore.com

Shareef’s Grill Coming to Light Street in Federal Hill

Shareef’s Grill is opening next month at 1538 Light St. in Federal Hill. Shareef’s Grill is taking over a retail space that was home to Pizza Palace before it closed in recent weeks. Shareef’s Grill is owned by Ronnie Faulcon, who also goes by Shareef which is the Muslim name...
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1322 W North Avenue

$100,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDBA550832. ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 06/02 @ 10:00 am. Ends 06/03 @ 11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. Unique Opportunity to Purchase 8 Commercially Zoned Parcels on Highly Trafficked North Avenue. Located in the Penn North Area, Properties are just blocks to Numerous Destinations including Druid Hill Park (Home of the Maryland Zoo); Druid Lake, Penn North Metro Station, & so much more! Minutes to the many attractions of Historic Mt. Vernon & Downtown Baltimore. Properties will be sold together. Refer to Lot information, for Individual Parcel details.10% Buyer+GGs Premium will be added to the high bid- $20,000 Deposit of certified funds required at time of sale. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore gears up for virtual Bike to Work Week

(Harry Engels/Getty Images) (BALTIMORE) The Department of Transportation announced that Baltimore will participate in the 24th annual Bike to Work Week this month. Bike to Work Week will be held virtually from May 17 to May 23. The event celebrates biking to work and promotes public awareness of bicycling and bike safety.
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

$50K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Hagerstown store

A $50,000 winning scratch-off ticket was sold at Hub City Liquors in Hagerstown's South End, according to the Maryland Lottery. A Baltimore resident won the prize playing Gold Rush X100, according to information from lottery spokesman Seth Elkin. The ticket was among the winning prizes reported for the past week.
Baltimore, MDsouthbmore.com

Fire Caused by Fireworks Damages Turf at Banner Field

A fire was reported at Banner Field at Latrobe Park in Locust Point at 5:49am on Sunday morning. The fire caused some damage to the artificial turf field next to a youth soccer goal on the northern sideline. Councilman Eric Costello told SouthBMore.com he is seeking more information, but said...
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming weeks — looks like a blast!