Hydro completed on Tuesday the sale of its rolling business area. Going forward, Hydro will strengthen its position in low-carbon aluminum, while exploring new growth areas. "Hydro's ambition is to lift profitability and drive sustainability, creating value for all stakeholders. The sale of Rolling will strengthen our ability to deliver on our strategy, strengthening our position in low-carbon aluminum, while exploring new growth in areas where our capabilities match global megatrends," said Hydro President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.