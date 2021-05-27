Ayurcann Announces Manufacturing Arrangement With Joints Cannabis

Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company does not, in fact, make a line of Skittles infused with THC. And yet if you do a search for, say, the phrase “weed Skittles,” you’re liable to find something that looks to be exactly that — a shrink-wrapped package with a Skittles logo and a whole lot of marijuana leaves in the background. You might not think that this is an officially licensed product, but you also might wonder if the makers of actual Skittles take umbrage to the riff on their packaging.