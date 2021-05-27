Cancel
Summer's in Sight: Gardening Jobs for May

By Blog by Jenny Bell
netweather.tv
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is in sight. The scent of cherry blossom carries on the breeze and the gorgeous pink of the crab apple is coming through. Tulips in an array of bold colours brighten up the garden and peonies, irises and poppies are set to make their entrance in the borders. After...

www.netweather.tv
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
GardeningWarren Tribune Chronicle

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
Gardeninggardentherapy.ca

Outdoor Lighting Ideas for the Garden

Adding lighting to landscaping can showcase plants in a new way, illuminate a pathway, or just create a warm glow. Here are a few outdoor lighting ideas to use throughout the year. Part of the joy of gardening is creating a serene place where I can go to relax and...
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
Lee County, NCThe Sanford Herald

GARDEN GUIDE: Gardening guidelines for May and June

Here are some tips for gardening in May and June from the Lee County Extension:. General Yard and Garden Information and Tasks• Central NC has passed its average last spring frost dates. A frost in May would be highly unusual. • Keep a log book of problems and failures that...
GardeningLaredo Morning Times

The gardener's guide to lantana

The lantana is an old-fashioned, tender shrub with a single overarching virtue that has made it timeless: It seems to shrug off the worst heat and solar assault of summer while flowering continuously. The two-inch, two-tone mounded blossoms are magnets for butterflies and hummingbirds. It is a perennial where winters stay above freezing, and it can spread in mild winter states to become invasive. Check your state's invasive plant lists before deciding to use lantana.
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
Erie, PAMirror

Greenhouse gardening

ERIE — Gus and Mary Picardo have been eating their own homegrown lettuce since February. By mid-March, they had tomatoes growing on more than four dozen healthy plants. Their fig trees were bearing fruit while most of the region’s figs were still buried to protect them from the cold. And their perennials and annuals grew stoutly from seed even when temperatures dropped below freezing.
GardeningThe Independent

When is it safe to plant out tender veg?

It’s just about time to plant out tender veg safely – or is it?. The rise and fall of temperatures this spring – April started off warm and dry, but ended up being the frostiest April in 60 years – has left some gardeners in a quandary about when to plant out their tender edibles, including courgettes, tomatoes and chillies.
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Flowers: From seed to bouquet

As the saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers." We here in Union County truly live by that! With our compliant climate, farmers are able to grow a tremendous variety of fresh cut flowers for our local community. Farmers work hard to grow these fresh cut stems year-round. It takes...
Gardeningnewlifeonahomestead.com

Preparing Your Permaculture Garden for Summer

First if you haven’t yet got around to starting your permaculture garden, Summer is the very best time to start planning what you will do come the fall. But for the rest of this article, we are assuming you have already got things in place and been developing your garden during the previous seasons.
GardeningLongview News-Journal

The gardener's guide to coneflowers

Nine species of coneflower are native to North America and one in particular, the purple coneflower, has been a popular choice for sunny gardens, with its showy daisylike blooms on tall stems. It is adapted to hot, humid conditions, requires relatively little care and is a mainstay of the summer garden in late June and throughout July, flowering for several weeks. It is also a favorite of pollinating insects and, once seeds are set, of goldfinches.
Gardeningfeastmagazine.com

Want to use fresh herbs all summer? It's thyme to think about your own garden

If you don’t think you have the time or the skills to manage a full-fledged fruit and vegetable garden, consider starting an herb garden. Notoriously low-maintenance and almost impossible to mess up, fresh herbs take up as little or as much space as you want, and they’re easy to move – like when you need to bring them inside for the winter. From basil to rosemary and lavender to sage, fresh herbs also add pops of flavor to a variety of dishes, and you might be surprised just how often you use them when they’re at your disposal.
Gardeningtheberkshireedge.com

GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: Week of May 27, 2021

* Plant an assortment of your most commonly used culinary herbs in large pots and put them on the step outside the kitchen door. * Pull off flowering stalks of rhubarb at the base of the plant. Give rhubarb plants a small handful of fertilizer since the appearance of flowering stalks is often an indication of poor soil fertility or an overcrowded plant. Rhubarb grows best at temperatures below 75 degrees F, which is one reason why they are doing so well this spring.