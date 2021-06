The Miami Dolphins’ selection of Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft brings the team’s offense an exciting level of explosiveness that we haven’t seen from the Dolphins in quite some time. And, when paired with speedy WR Will Fuller V, the Dolphins should be expecting plenty more chunk plays than they enjoyed in 2021. The icing on the cake for this selection is, of course, the previous relationship between Waddle and the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.