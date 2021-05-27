Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.