Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $17.99. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 18,332 shares traded. Several brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbsw#Moving Average#Stock Price#Stock Trading#Average Price Target#Stock Investors#Zacks Investment Research#Royal Bank Of Canada#Profund Advisors Llc#Mackenzie Financial Corp#Cibc World Markets Inc#Sbsw Rrb#Marketbeat Com#Sibanye Stillwater Shares#Target Price#Platinum Group Metals#Company#Copper#Gap#Institutional Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
South Africa
Country
Argentina
Related
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 5.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 163,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,508,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.
Stockscom-unik.info

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 71,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,479,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30. AR...
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.33. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 753 shares. Several research firms have commented on ACH. Zacks Investment...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $41.21

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $42.52. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 4,832 shares traded. A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of Mimecast worth $205,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). NOV reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$35.20 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post sales of $35.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.38 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

$130.06 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post $130.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.12 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

CCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.40.
Marketstickerreport.com

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Lumen Technologies also posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$312.05 Million in Sales Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report $312.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $179.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$4.94 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $4.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.69.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Equal Weight

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.69.
Stockscom-unik.info

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Sells $430,831.17 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.