Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp
Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,573 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp's holdings in Evergy were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.