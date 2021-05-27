Cancel
Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

By John Adams
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

