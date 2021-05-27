Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.