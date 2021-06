JEROMESVILLE When I agreed to be the guest speaker at the Ashland Soil & Water Conservation District's Family Fishing Day on Saturday, May 8, I spent some time trying to figure out what to say and what to do to make the day more enjoyable for what I assumed was going to be a bunch of first-time fishermen. It didn't take me long, though, to realize what I had planned was not going to stick in the heads of my audience, some as young as 3 years old.