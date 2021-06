No one can ever deny the kind of impact the online world has on various businesses and sectors across the world. Brands and businesses today can reach customers across the globe for this very reason, where they can showcase who they are and what they offer with their online presence. This helps them earn leads and sales they did not even imagine a few years back when being online with one’s brand was not as big a thing as it is today. Especially the pandemic has urged more businesses to rely on the digital world to further grow their brands and tap the many untapped markets they did not target before. The fashion industry is moving ahead in the same ‘fashion’ by increasingly becoming a part of the digital world and coming up with e-commerce stores that can cater to as many customers as possible across the world. danquarsh store from the UK did the same and now with their chic collection and accessories are enthralling fashion lovers and others.