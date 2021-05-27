South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,588 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.