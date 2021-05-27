Cancel
WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,397 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. A number of other large investors also recently made changes to...

www.modernreaders.com
#Dvn#Energy Company#Zacks Investment Research#Business Analyst#Production Company#Market Analyst#Dvn#Sec#Xponance Inc#Heritage Trust Co#Cfo Solutions Llc#Scotia Capital Inc#Cwm Llc#Thomson Reuters#Devon Energy#Marketbeat Com#Devon Energy Stock#Equity#Analyst Reports#Investors
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,178,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Issued By KeyCorp

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,479,000.00 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aspiriant LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $716.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 154,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,028,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Stockscom-unik.info

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.71

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 6279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27. IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $64.13 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $64,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Several other research analysts have also commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.