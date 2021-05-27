Coast Guard Foundation partners with Wawa Foundation to fund projects
The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today it has received a $20,000 donation from the Wawa Foundation to fund morale and wellness programs for the Coast Guard’s everyday heroes in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portsmouth, Virginia; and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, which all serve large populations of Coast Guard members and families.boatingindustry.com